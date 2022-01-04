Steelers Open Week 18 With Slew Of Practice Squad Transactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several transactions on Tuesday, the start of Week 18. All of them were moves made with practice squad players.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have restored wide receivers Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughns from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List to the practice squad. Additionally, the team released punter Cameron Nizialek and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad on Tuesday.

In a related move, the Steelers announced on Tuesday that outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner has terminated his practice squad contract. That happened because the Carolina Panthers signed Tuioti–Mariner to their active roster from the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Steelers originally signed Tuioti-Mariner to their practice squad in the middle of November.