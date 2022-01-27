Article

Steelers’ Nation Thanks Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger announced the news we’ve all been anticipating for weeks and months now, retiring after 18 great years in the NFL. As expected for a player of his caliber, there’s been a long list of thank you’s and well wishes from teammates, coaches, and fans.

Below are just a snippet of them from teammates, past and present, and those who got to watch him play since 2004. We’ll update this list throughout the day.

And here’s a 5:30 minute compilation from some of Roethlisberger’s former teammates from the likes of Vance McDonald, Heath Miller, and Max Starks. Even Tommy Maddox makes an appearance.

