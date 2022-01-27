Steelers’ Nation Thanks Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger announced the news we’ve all been anticipating for weeks and months now, retiring after 18 great years in the NFL. As expected for a player of his caliber, there’s been a long list of thank you’s and well wishes from teammates, coaches, and fans.
Below are just a snippet of them from teammates, past and present, and those who got to watch him play since 2004. We’ll update this list throughout the day.
Love and Appreciate you @_BigBen7! Was a pleasure having You as a teammate these past 5 years! Now Go Enjoy that beautiful family! You deserve it! HOF!!! https://t.co/OAgQNvcWhP
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 27, 2022
Congratulations Brother! Helluva Run! https://t.co/36650vzATI
— Alan Faneca (@afan66) January 27, 2022
Definition of a true competitor! Thank you 7 🤟🏽 https://t.co/0GO1jzAk1H pic.twitter.com/ldUxhcVZyF
— John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) January 27, 2022
Legend! https://t.co/ux2tVv8lbS
— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 27, 2022
My guy u went LEGEND out there bro!! I appreciate ya!! @steelers 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/fzkVHJTylY
— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) January 27, 2022
Maurkice Pouncey on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.
"Real tears…LOVE YOU BRUDHA" #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BrgS0xeuar
— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 27, 2022
Good luck in your retirement, @_BigBen7! #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/AvZqqPZaAJ
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2022
And here’s a 5:30 minute compilation from some of Roethlisberger’s former teammates from the likes of Vance McDonald, Heath Miller, and Max Starks. Even Tommy Maddox makes an appearance.
A message from some of @_BigBen7's teammates:#ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/dagd6icsqt
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022
Legend. https://t.co/fVlzGKoozA
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 27, 2022
Thanks for everything, 7. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xSdWqCnE2Q
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 27, 2022
Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake! https://t.co/ue36KXTHnk
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 27, 2022