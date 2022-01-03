Steelers Make Several Transactions Ahead Of Monday Night Game Against Browns

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made several transactions on Monday ahead of their Week 17 home night game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, the Steelers announced that they have elevated running back Trey Edmunds and guard Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster from practice squad. These two are likely COVID-19 replacement moves. Coward and Edmunds are both expected to be active Monday night against the Browns.

The Steelers also signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad on Monday and placed wide receiver Damion Willis on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List. In a related move, the team has now released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

Interesting enough, the Steelers did not activate guard Kevin Dotson to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player on Monday. Dotson, who has been out of action with an ankle injury since Week 10, resumed practicing back in Week 16.

Following the Monday night game against the Browns, Coward and Edmunds will automatically revert back to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.