Steelers Friday Injury Report Wild Card Week: RB Najee Harris Questionable After Practicing Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report of Super Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Friday offering shows a team that is in pretty good shape overall heading into the weekend.

Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) goes into the weekend listed as questionable but he did practice fully on Friday. Barring any big setback, Harris should play Sunday night against the Chiefs.

The other four players on the Steelers injury report, guard Trai Turner (knee), cornerback Arthur Maulet (concussion), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) and tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), all practiced fully on Friday as well. None of the four players received game status designations on the Friday injury report and that’s a sign that they all should be available to play Sunday night.

Moore looks to return Sunday night after sitting out last Sunday’s game with his ankle injury.