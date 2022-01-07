Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 18: Moore Doubtful; Johnson, Buggs Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report of Week 18 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Friday offering shows that two players have now been ruled out for that contest with one other one being listed as doubtful.

Not practicing on Friday for the Steelers tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness). Buggs is a new addition to the week 18 injury report.

Moore ends the week listed as doubtful while Johnson and Buggs have now both been ruled out for Sunday. With Moore now unlikely to play against the Ravens, look for Chukwuma Okorafor to switch sides and start at left tackle in Baltimore. If that happens, either Joe Haeg or Zach Banner will start at right tackle.

All other players on the active roster practiced fully on Friday and that includes guard Trai Turner (knee), cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) and safety Terrell Edmunds (groin). None of those four were given game status designations on Friday, which is a good sign.

The Steelers did not have cornerback Joe Haden, center Kendrick Green, or wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Friday, as all three players are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those three players would need to clear protocol very soon to be eligible to play against the Ravens.

Look for the Steelers to make several transactions on Saturday that should include multiple players being elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster.