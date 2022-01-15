Steelers Activate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster From IR, Waive P Corliss Waitman

In what has been a wild last 48 hours, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially activated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster from the team’s Reserve/Injured list, making him available to play in tomorrow night’s Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a corresponding move, the team waived punter Corliss Waitman, who had been on the roster since Week 16.

Smith-Schuster surprisingly returned to practice on Thursday, his first football action since suffering a shoulder injury on October 10th against the Denver Broncos. His return is a boost to a struggling Steelers’ passing game and his presence alone will bring a boost of energy to the offense.

Although he is activated, it’s highly unlikely he plays a large number of snaps Sunday night. He’s more likely to play somewhere in the 15-20 snap range, being used in key situations he’s excelled in throughout his career. Third down, red zone, and other critical moments.

With Waitman now waived, rookie punter Pressley Harvin III will handle the punting chores against the Chiefs Sunday night.