Steelers Activate Six Players Off COVID List Ahead Of Sunday’s Finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back plenty of reinforcements for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced six players have been activated off the Reserve/COVID list. They are: OT Zach Banner, LB Devin Bush, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Joe Schobert, and DL Chris Wormley.

Bush, Schobert, and Wormley have been starters all season long while Maulet has generally been the team’s starting nickel corner. It’s key help, especially defensively, for a unit that has battled injury, illness, and general poor performance all season long.

All of those players will be eligible to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Speaking during his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said coaches will have to determine a division of labor for those who are coming back.

“COVID guys, figuring out their level of readiness conditioning and finding an appropriate equation for their inclusion will be a big component of this week’s prep,” he said.

Pittsburgh now has only two players on the COVID list. Both are practice squad players, DL Daniel Archibong and WR Damion Willis.