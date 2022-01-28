Rooney Implies Canada Will Remain As Steelers’ OC

In news that I’m sure every Pittsburgh Steelers’ fan will love and endorse, Team President Art Rooney II seemed to confirmed Matt Canada will remain as the team’s offensive coordinator. In a tweet from the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, when asked about the Steelers’ offense, Rooney said Canada will look to improve their struggles next season.

Here’s the tweet from Dulac.

Rooney also made it sound as though Matt Canada will return as offensive coordinator. When asked about the offense's deficiencies this season, he said, "That’s something Matt will want to address this offseason." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 28, 2022

Rooney did not flat-out say Canada is returning. But if he’s the one addressing the issues, then it’s pretty clear Canada isn’t being shown the door. With the Senior Bowl days away and the Shrine Game already kicking off, it’s unlikely the team makes any other coaching staff changes aside from hiring a defensive coordinator, making an official o-line coach hire (which still seems to be Chris Morgan’s job) and perhaps one or two minor coaching staff changes.

2021 was Canada’s first as a NFL OC and the Steelers’ offense struggled, ranking in the bottom third in most categories. They finished 21st in points per game and down the stretch, routinely struggled out of the gate. They scored just nine first quarter points over their final nine games, by far a league-worst.

Despite the issues, the Steelers seem to be putting more of the blame on a lack of personnel and an inexperienced group, especially among the offensive line. Canada seems poised to get at least another year with a quarterback more of his choosing, rather than the Mork And Mindy pairing of himself and Ben Roethlisberger.

For Canada to return in 2023, however, the Steelers’ offense is probably going to need to take noticeable strides.