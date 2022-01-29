Report: Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. The news was first hinted at last night by CBS’ Jason La Canfora.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady won seven Super Bowls in his incredible 22-year career. He was a thorn in the Steelers’ side with New England before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In the regular season alone, Brady went 9-3 against the Steelers, tossing 29 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

He’ll be an obvious, first-ballot Hall of Famer when eligible in 2027, putting him in the same class as Ben Roethlisberger, assuming Brady doesn’t unretire at some point along the way.

Though Brady was still playing at a high level, he recently implied how hard the years have been on his body. Brady turns 45 in early August.

The Steelers will host the Buccaneers in 2022. It’s unknown who will be the starting quarterback for either side.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Buccaneers at Heinz Field in 2022 with the QBs in that game very much yet to be determined. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 29, 2022

UPDATE (2:55 PM): This report from Rick Stroud conflicts with Schefter’s saying Brady has yet to make up his mind.

Pump the brakes for a bit.

Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” https://t.co/1pb7AC4U45 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

A statement from Brady’s agent. It does not confirm or deny the reports.