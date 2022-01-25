Report: Steelers VP Omar Khan Not A Finalist For Bears GM Job

Pittsburgh Steelers Vice President of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan reportedly completed an interview with the Chicago Bears for their vacant general manager position on Monday, but according to a late evening report, he is not being identified as a finalist for the job.

According to a Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and New England Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf are the finalists for the Bears vacant general manager position.

Former general manager Ryan Pace and had coach Matt Nagy were both fired by the Bears after the 2021 regular season ended. The Bears reportedly requested permission to interview Khan on Jan. 22. Other reports indicated that Khan was among 11 other candidates that have interview for the Bears open general manager job.

Khan figures to be an internal candidate for the Steelers’ general manager position after Kevin Colbert retires, which is expected to be sometime after the 2022 NFL Draft has been completed. In addition to Khan, Steelers’ pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt is another internal candidate to succeed Colbert.

Khan has been a general manager candidate several times over the years. He’s interviewed previously with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans just last offseason. Prior to those interviews taking place, Khan interviewed with the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.