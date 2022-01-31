Report: Giants Are Planning To Retain DC Patrick Graham Following His Interview With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name their new defensive coordinator to replace the retiring Keith Butler as of Monday morning. While that decision has still yet to be announced, it doesn’t sound like Patrick Graham will be the choice.

The #Giants are planning to retain respected defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for Brian Daboll’s new staff, sources say, if Graham does not secure a head coaching job. He interviewed for the #Vikings HC job and is still in the mix. If not MIN, NYG keeps a high-quality coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

Graham, who reportedly interviewed last week to be the Steelers new defensive coordinator, will reportedly stay with the New York Giants under new head coach Brian Daboll should he not secure a head coaching job in the coming days. Graham reportedly interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head coach job and is still in the mix to get it as of Monday morning.

The Steelers have already interviewed several outside candidates for their open defensive coordinator job and in the process, they seemingly have satisfied the Rooney Rule as well. The other known outside candidates in addition to Graham are Joe Witt Jr. and Kris Richard.

While we wait to see who the Steelers ultimately choose to replace Butler, who retired last week, the odds-on favorite to get the job is the team’s defensive backs coach, Teryl Austin, if he fails to get a job with another team to be their defensive coordinator.

With the annual Senior Bowl week now getting underway in Mobile, AL, we will likely get news from the Steelers as to who will be their new defensive coordinator by the end of the week.