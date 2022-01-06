Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 18: QB Lamar Jackson Remains Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second official injury report of Week 18 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows 12 players listed on it, with eight of them failing to practice earlier in the day. It looks a lot different than the team’s Wednesday report as well.

Not practicing for the Ravens on Thursday were cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs, chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), guard Ben Cleveland (head), running back Devonta Freeman (not injury related – resting player), quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related – resting player) and nose tackle Brandon Williams (not injury related – resting player). Of those eight players, Brown, Cleveland, freeman, Villanueva and Williams are new additions to the injury report.

Jackson has only practiced once in the past 25 days so it’s unlikely he’ll play on Sunday against the Steelers. Averett and Oweh are also expected to miss Sunday’s game as well.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday by the Ravens are guard Ben Powers (foot) and tackle Patrick Mekari (hand).

Listed as full practice participants on Thursday are center Bradley Bozeman (illness) and Tyler Huntley (illness), who is expected to start on Sunday in place of Jackson.

Linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Jimmy Smith (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Tavon Young (not injury related – resting player), and guard Kevin Zeitler (not injury related – resting player) were all removed from the Ravens’ injury report on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that tight end Nick Boyle and fullback Patrick Ricard were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Ricard was also placed on the Reserve/Injured list as well. Those two players will not play against the Steelers on Sunday.