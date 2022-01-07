Ravens Friday Injury Report Week 18: QB Lamar Jackson Officially Ruled Out

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their third official injury report of Week 18 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows two players ruled out for that contest with one other player listed as doubtful players listed on it.

Not practicing for the Ravens on Thursday were cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs, chest), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (not injury related – resting player), quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot). Averett and Jackson have now been ruled out for the Sunday game against the steelers and Oweh is officially doubtful to play. Campbell did not receive a game status designation after resting on Friday.

The Ravens also have three other players listed as questionable on their Friday injury report. That list of three players includes wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee/ankle), guard Ben Powers (foot) and guard Ben Cleveland (head). Powers and Cleveland were both limited practice participants on Friday. As for Duvernay, a new addition to the report on Friday, he is listed as practicing fully earlier in the day.

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (illness), wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness) and tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) are all on the Friday injury report but none of them received game status designations. Huntley is expected to start in place of Jackson on Sunday against the Steelers.