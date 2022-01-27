Pavelle: I’m Off The D-Line Train In This Year’s Draft

Which player should be dropped as things stand today? And how much will the room improve by adding a draft pick and removing two of those names?

But what if Stephon Tuitt will remove himself?

Pittsburgh shocked us all last year when it sent 2022’s Round 4 pick to Miami in exchange for the chance to move up and get Loudermilk in the 2021 draft. Why make such a move when the DL room was already stacked? Wasn’t it a little early to be trading picks in order to get ahead of Cam Heyward’s eventual retirement several years from now?

The season-ending, still-mysterious injury to Stephon Tuitt added some new smoke to that, which Keith Butler’s recent “I don’t knows” only enhanced. What if it wasn’t about the 33 year old Heyward, with his 2-4 more years of top level play? What if there’s something going on with the 28 year old Tuitt, who should have been around for 6-8? What if he will be forced to retire in his prime due to the mysterious ailment?

That is a lot of “ifs”, none of which are supported by more than speculation and dot-connecting. So Answer #1 is simple: let’s wait and see what’s going on with Tuitt, rather than assuming he’s going to retire just as he hits his prime. It may happen. It may not. Why buy trouble and angst by assuming the worst? Anyone who feels sure about the answer, be it yes or no, ought to look in a mirror, because internal bias is the only possible source for such confidence.

On to Answer #2: Let’s assume the worst. That makes sense of the Loudermilk trade. Wormley may be quality depth, but adding a young stud to the room is still worthwhile at the cost of this year’s Round 4 pick. Good for the F.O.! They were really thinking ahead. Wait, what? Now You want to spend another pick too? Why? We’ve already made the investment you wanted!