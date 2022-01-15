Najee Harris Removed From Injury Report, Expected To Play Sunday Night Against Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been removed from the team’s injury report and has no game status heading into tomorrow night’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meaning, he’s almost certain to suit up for his first postseason game.

Harris had previously been designated as questionable due to an elbow injury suffered in Week 18 that caused him to miss the first two days of practice earlier this week.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris will be removed from the injury/status report with his elbow injury. Previously listed as Questionable, he is expected to play and has no status designation for Sunday night's game vs. the #Chiefs. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 15, 2022

Harris suffered the injury on the Steelers’ first offensive drive against the Ravens. He didn’t return to the game until late in the third quarter but gutted it out the rest of the way, including a 15-yard run that set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning overtime field goal.

Harris told reporters yesterday he took a PRP shot early in the week that left his elbow sore, causing the team to hold him out of practice the first two days. But he practiced in full Friday and his status was never in much doubt. Today’s move confirms it.

The Steelers are a healthy bunch heading into Wild Card weekend. No players on the 53 man roster are out for tomorrow night’s game.