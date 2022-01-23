Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 325)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 325, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander that includes her looking at the report that the Pittsburgh Steelers will indeed RFA tender QB Dwayne Haskins at an original round level.
