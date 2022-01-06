‘I’m Trying To Be In Black And Gold For Awhile’, Montravius Adams Says

One could argue Montravius Adams has been the most crucial pickup for the Steelers this season. In a time in which the defensive line was struggling, Adams was picked up in free agency amidst injuries and COVID-19 issues. He’s impressed in his short time in Pittsburgh and has helped the run defense improve over the last month.

The former Packer would be a nice re-signing in the offseason to give them good depth. Adams discussed his time in Pittsburgh so far and what his future plans are.

“On the field [is how I show my worth]. Just give everything I can,” Adams said Thursday from the Steelers website. “That’s one thing I could promise and I’m trying to be in this black and gold for a while. I would hope to finish my time here.”

Since he’s gotten here, Adams has earned nothing but rave reviews. Just this week, Tomlin talked about his success and Cam Heyward mentioned wanting Adams to be a Steeler for “a lot longer”.

He’s played just under half of the team’s defensive snaps in the past four weeks. Although not a full-time starter, he’s been effective when on the field.

“It’s definitely been great here. [It’s] definitely the best opportunity that I had probably have had so far. I got on this train and I want to keep running until the wheels fall off.”

As aforementioned, Adams would be a welcome stay on the team for 2022. Money obviously always plays a role in things, but his presence has been crucial for the Steelers down the stretch.

Heyward, Loudermilk, and Wormley are likely locked into spots on the team next season, but Adams can be a top backup. Excluding a situation in which he does ask for too much money, it seems likely for him to return to the team next season.