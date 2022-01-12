Chiefs Wednesday Injury Report Wild Card Week: RB Darrel Williams, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Both Limited

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their first official injury report of Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Wednesday offering shows nine players listed on it, with just two being limited in practice earlier in the day.

Limited in practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday were running back Darrel Williams (toe) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder). It will be interesting to see if either of the two running backs fail to be ready to play come Sunday night. Edwards-Helaire has been sidelined since the Week 16 game against the Steelers.

The seven other players listed on the Chiefs’ Wednesday injury report all practiced fully on Wednesday. That list of seven players includes tackle Orlando Brown (calf), linebacker Willie Gay (wrist), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), tight end Travis Kelce (hip), safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and guard Andrew Wylie (glute).