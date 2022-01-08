Chiefs Vs. Broncos Week 18 Saturday Afternoon Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready now for some Saturday afternoon NFL football?

The 11-5 Kansas City Chiefs will host the 7-9 Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon and it’s the first of two games we get to watch today to get Week 18 of the 2021 regular season underway.

The Chiefs have already qualified for the playoffs while the Broncos have already been eliminated. The Chiefs are still attempting to get the top seed in the AFC so this game does mean something to them.

Below are the inactive players for this Saturday afternoon tilt and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss this game in the comment section below.

Chiefs Inactives: CB Deandre Baker, QB Shane Buechele, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Broncos Inactives: DE McTelvin Agim, DT Justin Hamilton, OT Bobby Massie, LB Andre Mintze, WR Diontae Spencer, LB Kenny Young

