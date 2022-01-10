Chargers Vs. Raiders Week 18 Sunday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

There is still one game left in the 2021 NFL regular season and it features two AFC West teams facing off. The 9-7 Las Vegas Raiders will host the 9-7 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and it is a must-see game.

As long as this Sunday night game does not end in a tie, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC and then face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road next weekend. The winner of this Sunday night game will make the playoffs while the loser will not.

The Steelers will also play the winner of this Sunday night game on at home during the 2022 season.

I have added a Sunday night game Twitter feed for this Sunday night Week 18 contest to this post and it should update throughout and include videos. I also have included the inactives for the game.

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Larry Rountree III, FB Gabe Nabers, G Senio Kelemete, DE Joe Gaziano

Raiders: DE Carl Nassib, CB Amik Robertson, LB Patrick Onwuasor, G Jordan Simmons, OT Jackson Barton, TE Nick Bowers, DT Damion Square

