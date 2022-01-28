Championship Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to the first Friday Five of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement Thursday and so the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Steelers’ Nation, will move on without him. It’ll be an important offseason as the team potentially finds his replacement or at the least, a short-term option.

We’re also gearing up for the 2022 Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. We’ll have multiple people at both places, myself at the Senior Bowl, with a solid crew at each location to get you a jumpstart on this year’s draft.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who will win this weekend – Bengals or Chiefs?

2 – Who will win this weekend – Rams or 49ers?

3 – Tell us your favorite Ben Roethlisberger memory over his entire career.

4 – Will Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins start the 2022, Week 1 regular season opener?

5 – If you could pick one QB to replace Roethlisberger next year, who would it be? Make it a relatively feasible option. Any rookie, any pending free agent, any potential trade candidate (Rodgers/Carr) or anything else that makes some level of sense. Meaning, don’t pick Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc.

Recap of 2021 Divisional Weekend 18 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16. 56% of the 18 Steelers Depot respondents picked the Bungles to win.

Question 2: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 by scoring a touchdown on the opening overtime drive. 61% of respondents picked the Chiefs. In fact, seven respondents picked both winners.

Question 3: The Kansas City Chiefs scored the most points in the Division playoffs. Ironically more folks picked the Bills to tops in scoring even though more picked the Chiefs to win.

Question 4: Ben Roethlisberger did not hold a press conference announcing his retirement. However, on Thursday, the Steelers released a video of Ben with his family where Ben made a definitive statement he is retiring.

Question 5: Folks named several favorite moments from the 2021 Steelers season. Starting with the upset of the Bills to start the season. But the favorite was Ben’s Monday Night sendoff at home against the browns. Beautiful to see him finish in the victory formation.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: