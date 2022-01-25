CBS Sports 2022 Mock Draft: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green To Steelers At 20th Overall In Latest

We are well into mock draft season on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers now being in their offseason as of a week ago Sunday night. On Tuesday, CBS Sports unveiled their latest mock draft, and in it they are projecting the Steelers to draft another offensive lineman in the first round at 20th overall.

With that 20th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the Steelers selecting Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

“This isn’t a particularly sexy pick, but with the post-Big Ben Steelers looking like they may turn to Mason Rudolph (or possibly Dwayne Haskins), upgrading the offensive line is near the top of the to-do list,” Wilson writes. “Green can play either tackle or guard and he has the ability to be a Day 1 starter.”

Green, who reportedly measures in at 6036, 325-pounds, is probably going to be best suited to play guard at the NFL level. He did, however, start in all 12 games at four different positions along the Texas A&M offensive line during the 2021 season. Green also served as a season-long team captain. For his play in 2021, Green received several first team honors.

Should the Steelers not re-sign veteran guard Trai Turner during the offseason, the team very well could be in the market for another starring guard and especially if the decision is made to not move center Kendrick Green back to guard. Kendrick Green, who mainly played guard during his college career at Illinois, struggled at center throughout his 2021 rookie season with the Steelers.

The Steelers should already know quite a bit about Kenyon Green after drafting tackle Dan Moore Jr. out of Texas A&M in 2021. He checks a lot of boxes when it comes to him potentially being the Steelers first round selection in 2021 and especially with him hailing from a Power 5 Conference School.

We will have a draft profile on Green posted on the site in the very near future so be on the lookout for that. In the meantime, however, our own Jonathan Heitritter spotlighted Green in an October post. Green undoubtedly will be at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine this offseason.

