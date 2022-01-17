Broncos Claim P Corliss Waitman Off Waivers From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived punter Corliss Waitman on Saturday to make room for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list. Waitman has since failed to clear waivers, however.

The #Broncos claimed punter Corliss Waitman off waivers from the #Steelers, per the wire. That'll be deferred until after the Super Bowl. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2022

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Denver Broncos claimed Waitman off waivers from the Steelers on Monday. Due to NFL rules, however, that move will need to be deferred until after the Super Bowl is played.

Waitman was the Steelers punter for two games late in the regular season while rookie punter Pressley Harvin III was dealing with the Christmas Day passing of his father. In the two games that Waitman punted for the Steelers he represented himself well. In total, he punted seven times for an average of 52.1 yards. He also had a long punt of 63 yards.

The Steelers may have been hoping that they could have signed Waitman back to the offseason roster had he cleared waivers. That obviously did not happen.