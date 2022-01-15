Breaking News: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To Play Against Chiefs Sunday Night

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will indeed play Sunday night against the Kanas City Chiefs in the team’s Super Wild Card game. The wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Smith-Schuster, who returned to practice on Thursday as a designated-to-return player, has been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list since Week 6 after suffering a serious shoulder injury in the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

That shoulder injury that Smith-Schuster suffered required surgery and at that time it was thought that he wouldn’t play again this season.

Assuming the Steelers do activate Smith-Schuster from the Reserve/Injured list in the next 90 minutes, he will likely play on a limited basis against the Chiefs on Sunday night. The Steelers will need to make a corresponding roster move by 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday to accommodate Smith-Schuster.

Prior to him getting injured in Week 5, Smith-Schuster registered 15 receptions for 129 yards on 28 total targets. He also rushed three times for 9 yards and a touchdown.