Bengals Vs. Chiefs 2021-2022 AFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and the winner of course will advance to Super Bowl LVI in two weeks from today to play either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers, who will play each other later Sunday evening in the NFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs were the No. 2 seed in the AFC this year while the Bengals were the No. 4 seed. The two teams met during the regular season and the Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati in Week 17.

Below are the inactive players for Sunday’s first of two Conference Championship Game and as usual, I have added a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the contest to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site today.

Line today via MyBookie.ag is Chiefs -7

Bengals Inactives: CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Trenton Irwin, OT Fred Johnson, WR Stanley Morgan, DE Cameron Sample, DT Josh Tupou, RB Trayveon Williams

Chiefs Inactives: QB Shane Buechele, CB DeAndre Baker, RB Derrick Gore, DE Joshua Kaindoh, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, DT Khalen Saunders

