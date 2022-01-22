Bears To Interview Steelers’ Omar Khan Monday

It’s been awhile since we heard the news of the Chicago Bears requesting an interview for Steelers’ VP of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan. But that meeting will finally take place Monday, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Busy week ahead for the #Bears: Monday: #Colts' Morocco Brown and #Steelers' Omar Khan interview for GM Tuesday: #Chiefs' Ryan Poles second interview for GM, #Saints DC Dennis Allen interview for HC Wednesday: #Colts DC Matt Eberflus second interview for HC Heating up… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

The report of the Bears’ request came ten days ago. Since, Chicago has interviewed a slew of candidates and as his tweet shows, some are already on their second round of interviews. Based off that and other reports, it doesn’t sound like Khan is a favorite. But things can change quickly and we know at least one team, the Houston Texans, thought of him highly enough to nearly make him their GM, though he lost out on the job at the last moment.

Khan was worked with the Steelers as their “cap guy” since 2001. He’s regarded as a smart executive with the benefit of being part of the Steelers’ well-run and highly respected organization for the past twenty years.

Should the Bears or any other team hire Khan, the Steelers would receive a third round compensatory pick in the 2022 and 2023 drafts. So far, the Bears are the only known team to reach out to Khan for an interview. Odds are good they’ll have a new GM in place by the end of next week so they’re properly represented at the Senior Bowl, which takes place at the end of the month and into the first week of February.

Khan is also seen as a possible replacement for Pittsburgh’s Kevin Colbert, reportedly planning to retire following this year’s draft. Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, however, seems to be the frontrunner for that job.