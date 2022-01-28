Steelers News

Art Rooney II Confirms Kevin Colbert Will Step Down After Draft, Replacement Not Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers Team President Art Rooney II told reporters Friday that GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the draft, confirming previous reports. Rooney said Colbert’s successor has not yet been determined and that the team has interviewed two in-house candidates in Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt.

Via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Colbert has been rumored to step down after the draft. Though it’s an unusual move, Colbert appears to want to help bridge the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. It will help that his replacement is likely to come internally, though Rooney said who that will be isn’t known. It does appear, however, the team could begin to interview outside candidates immediately as they search for Colbert’s successor. In fact, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac tweeted as much that the team will begin outside interviews now.

Rooney did offer at least one note on Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, who has been with the team since 2010, noting the fact he’s taken on “additional responsibilities” with the team.

Dulac also notes that Colbert may stay on in some capacity throughout the rest of the season.

Colbert has served as the team’s GM, in role or in title, since being hired in 2000.

