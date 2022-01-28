Art Rooney II Confirms Kevin Colbert Will Step Down After Draft, Replacement Not Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers Team President Art Rooney II told reporters Friday that GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the draft, confirming previous reports. Rooney said Colbert’s successor has not yet been determined and that the team has interviewed two in-house candidates in Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt.

Via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

BREAKING: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is stepping down after the draft, per Art Rooney II. Team will conduct a search for a new GM immediately, but likely won’t make the hire until after the draft. They have already interviewed two in-house candidates: Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 28, 2022

Colbert has been rumored to step down after the draft. Though it’s an unusual move, Colbert appears to want to help bridge the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. It will help that his replacement is likely to come internally, though Rooney said who that will be isn’t known. It does appear, however, the team could begin to interview outside candidates immediately as they search for Colbert’s successor. In fact, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac tweeted as much that the team will begin outside interviews now.

Rooney did offer at least one note on Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, who has been with the team since 2010, noting the fact he’s taken on “additional responsibilities” with the team.

Art Rooney II on Brandon Hunt: "He's taken on additional responsibilities and handled them well. So I think Brandon is somebody that has the kind of experience we’ll be looking for.” #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 28, 2022

Dulac also notes that Colbert may stay on in some capacity throughout the rest of the season.

BREAKING: Art Rooney II said today GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 draft and Steelers will start conducting outside interviews immediately. He also said Colbert is interested is remaining in a reduced capacity this season. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 28, 2022

Colbert has served as the team’s GM, in role or in title, since being hired in 2000.