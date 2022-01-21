73 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 73 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft and 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, NV.

The following 27 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Each of the 73 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 17 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft:

The following 3 players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Name Name Pos College 1 Justyn Ross WR Clemson 2 Josh Watts P Colorado 3 Travis Jones DT Connecticut 4 Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech

The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years: