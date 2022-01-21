73 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 73 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft and 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
The following 27 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|DB
|Alabama
|2
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Alabama
|3
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|4
|Tyler Snead
|WR
|East Carolina
|5
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|6
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Georgia
|7
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|8
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Iowa
|9
|Vincent Gray
|DB
|Michigan
|10
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|11
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|12
|Joshua Ezeudu
|G
|North Carolina
|13
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|14
|Kyler McMichael
|DB
|North Carolina
|15
|Kevin Austin
|WR
|Notre Dame
|16
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|T
|Ohio State
|17
|Master Teague
|RB
|Ohio State
|18
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|19
|Verone McKinley
|DB
|Oregon
|20
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DE
|Oregon
|21
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Purdue
|22
|Cameron Thomas
|DE
|San Diego State
|23
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|Southern California
|24
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|25
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|UCLA
|26
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|27
|Luke Tenuta
|T
|Virginia Tech
Each of the 73 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 17 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
The players granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Brigham Young
|2
|Alec Anderson
|T
|UCLA
|3
|Matt Araiza
|P
|San Diego State
|4
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|5
|Dane Belton
|DB
|Iowa
|6
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Oklahoma
|7
|Andrew Booth
|DB
|Clemson
|8
|Gabe Brkic
|K
|Oklahoma
|9
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|10
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|11
|Lewis Cine
|DB
|Georgia
|12
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|Mississippi
|13
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|14
|Charles Cross
|T
|Mississippi State
|15
|Nick Cross
|DB
|Maryland
|16
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|LSU
|17
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|18
|William Dunkle
|G
|San Diego State
|19
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|Mississippi
|20
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|North Carolina State
|21
|Kaiir Elam
|DB
|Florida
|22
|Kaleb Eleby
|QB
|Western Michigan
|23
|Noah Elliss
|DT
|Idaho
|24
|Martin Emerson
|DB
|Mississippi State
|25
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|26
|Cordale Flott
|DB
|LSU
|27
|Ahmad Gardner
|DB
|Cincinnati
|28
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|Iowa
|29
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Washington
|30
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Texas A&M
|31
|Ben Griffiths
|P
|Southern California
|32
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|33
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|Notre Dame
|34
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|35
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|South Carolina
|36
|Daxton Hill
|DB
|Michigan
|37
|Christopher Hinton
|DT
|Michigan
|38
|Drake Jackson
|LB
|Southern California
|39
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|Nebraska
|40
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|North Carolina State
|41
|DeMarvin Leal
|DT
|Texas A&M
|42
|Drake London
|WR
|Southern California
|43
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|Texas-San Antonio
|44
|Trent McDuffie
|DB
|Washington
|45
|Ja’Quan McMillian
|DB
|East Carolina
|46
|John Metchie
|WR
|Alabama
|47
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|48
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|49
|Evan Neal
|T
|Alabama
|50
|David Ojabo
|LB
|Michigan
|51
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|52
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Mississippi State
|53
|Sean Rhyan
|T
|UCLA
|54
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|55
|Dare Rosenthal
|T
|Kentucky
|56
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|57
|Tyler Smith
|T
|Tulsa
|58
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|59
|Chris Steele
|DB
|Southern California
|60
|Derek Stingley
|DB
|LSU
|61
|Tyler Vrabel
|T
|Boston College
|62
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Michigan State
|63
|Rasheed Walker
|T
|Penn State
|64
|Travon Walker
|DT
|Georgia
|65
|Dohnovan West
|C
|Arizona State
|66
|Devon Williams
|WR
|Oregon
|67
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|68
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|69
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|70
|Alex Wright
|LB
|Alabama-Birmingham
|71
|Mykael Wright
|DB
|Oregon
|72
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|73
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
The following 3 players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
|Name
|Pos
|College
|1
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|2
|Josh Watts
|P
|Colorado
|3
|Travis Jones
|DT
|Connecticut
|4
|Jermaine Waller
|DB
|Virginia Tech
The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
|Year
|Players Granted Special Eligibility
|Year
|Players Granted Special Eligibility
|2022
|73
|2017
|95
|2021
|98
|2016
|96
|2020
|99
|2015
|74
|2019
|103
|2014
|98
|2018
|106
|2013
|73