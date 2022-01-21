NFL Draft

73 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Friday the names of 73 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft and 27 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 28-30 Draft in Las Vegas, NV.

The following 27 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Name Pos College
1 Jalyn Armour-Davis DB Alabama
2 Slade Bolden WR Alabama
3 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
4 Tyler Snead WR East Carolina
5 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
6 John FitzPatrick TE Georgia
7 Zamir White RB Georgia
8 Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa
9 Vincent Gray DB Michigan
10 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
11 Carson Strong QB Nevada
12 Joshua Ezeudu G North Carolina
13 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
14 Kyler McMichael DB North Carolina
15 Kevin Austin WR Notre Dame
16 Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State
17 Master Teague RB Ohio State
18 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma
19 Verone McKinley DB Oregon
20 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon
21 George Karlaftis DE Purdue
22 Cameron Thomas DE San Diego State
23 Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Southern California
24 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA
25 Kyle Philips WR UCLA
26 James Mitchell TE Virginia Tech
27 Luke Tenuta T Virginia Tech

Each of the 73 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 17 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft:

Name Pos College
1 Tyler Allgeier RB Brigham Young
2 Alec Anderson T UCLA
3 Matt Araiza P San Diego State
4 David Bell WR Purdue
5 Dane Belton DB Iowa
6 Nik Bonitto LB Oklahoma
7 Andrew Booth DB Clemson
8 Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
9 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
10 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin
11 Lewis Cine DB Georgia
12 Snoop Conner RB Mississippi
13 Matt Corral QB Mississippi
14 Charles Cross T Mississippi State
15 Nick Cross DB Maryland
16 Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU
17 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
18 William Dunkle G San Diego State
19 Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
20 Ikem Ekwonu T North Carolina State
21 Kaiir Elam DB Florida
22 Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan
23 Noah Elliss DT Idaho
24 Martin Emerson DB Mississippi State
25 Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech
26 Cordale Flott DB LSU
27 Ahmad Gardner DB Cincinnati
28 Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
29 Kyler Gordon DB Washington
30 Kenyon Green G Texas A&M
31 Ben Griffiths P Southern California
32 Breece Hall RB Iowa State
33 Kyle Hamilton DB Notre Dame
34 Christian Harris LB Alabama
35 Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
36 Daxton Hill DB Michigan
37 Christopher Hinton DT Michigan
38 Drake Jackson LB Southern California
39 Cam Jurgens C Nebraska
40 Zonovan Knight RB North Carolina State
41 DeMarvin Leal DT Texas A&M
42 Drake London WR Southern California
43 Sincere McCormick RB Texas-San Antonio
44 Trent McDuffie DB Washington
45 Ja’Quan McMillian DB East Carolina
46 John Metchie WR Alabama
47 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
48 Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State
49 Evan Neal T Alabama
50 David Ojabo LB Michigan
51 George Pickens WR Georgia
52 Makai Polk WR Mississippi State
53 Sean Rhyan T UCLA
54 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
55 Dare Rosenthal T Kentucky
56 Brandon Smith LB Penn State
57 Tyler Smith T Tulsa
58 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
59 Chris Steele DB Southern California
60 Derek Stingley DB LSU
61 Tyler Vrabel T Boston College
62 Kenneth Walker RB Michigan State
63 Rasheed Walker T Penn State
64 Travon Walker DT Georgia
65 Dohnovan West C Arizona State
66 Devon Williams WR Oregon
67 Jameson Williams WR Alabama
68 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
69 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
70 Alex Wright LB Alabama-Birmingham
71 Mykael Wright DB Oregon
72 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
73 Cade York K LSU

The following 3 players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Name Name Pos College
1 Justyn Ross WR Clemson
2 Josh Watts P Colorado
3 Travis Jones DT Connecticut
4 Jermaine Waller DB Virginia Tech

The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

Year Players Granted Special Eligibility Year Players Granted Special Eligibility
2022 73 2017 95
2021 98 2016 96
2020 99 2015 74
2019 103 2014 98
2018 106 2013 73
