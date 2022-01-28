The 2022 Shrine Bowl Game will be played this coming week in Las Vegas and as always the official weigh-in took place to start the All-Star game week off in order to get the latest heights and weights of the players prior to the 2022 NFL Combine getting underway in early March.
Below are the sortable official heights, weights, hand and arm length measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the Shrine Bowl and the height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.
|2022 Shrine Bowl Weigh-In Results Official Heights & Weights
|2022 SHRINE BOWL EAST TEAM ROSTER
|Last
|First
|College
|Position
|#
|Height
|Weight
|Arm
|Wing
|Hand
|Blankenship
|Reed
|Middle Tennessee St
|DS
|12
|6006
|196
|31 5/8
|76 1/4
|9 1/4
|Bolden
|Bubba
|Miami
|DS
|35
|6020
|206
|31 1/4
|77 1/4
|8 3/4
|Booker
|Thomas
|Stanford
|DL
|95
|6031
|310
|33 1/4
|80 5/8
|10 1/4
|Brooks
|Ellis
|Penn State
|LB
|13
|6010
|230
|30 3/8
|74 1/8
|L 9 3/4
|Brown
|Leddie
|West Virginia
|RB
|4
|6000
|215
|32
|75 3/8
|9 1/2
|Bryant
|Big Kat
|UCF
|DL
|5
|6040
|251
|33 5/8
|81 3/8
|10 3/8
|Butler
|Percy
|Louisiana
|DS
|9
|6002
|192
|31 3/4
|76 1/8
|L 9
|Conner
|Tanner
|Idaho State
|WR
|80
|6026
|230
|31 7/8
|77 1/4
|9
|Crum
|Dustin
|Kent State
|QB
|14
|6012
|219
|32 1/8
|77
|9 1/8
|Cunningham
|Myron
|Arkansas
|OL
|75
|6051
|323
|33 7/8
|81 3/8
|10 3/8
|Deese
|Derrick
|San Jose St
|TE
|88
|6030
|236
|33 5/8
|82
|10 1/4
|Dixon
|De’Shaan
|Norfolk St
|DL
|18
|6040
|251
|33 1/2
|81 1/4
|10 3/8
|Durant
|Decobie
|South Carolina St
|DC
|7
|5093
|174
|30 1/8
|72
|L 08 5/8
|Elliss
|Noah
|Idaho
|DL
|97
|6041
|359
|32 1/8
|78 1/8
|10 1/8
|Fagot
|Diego
|Navy
|LB
|54
|6020
|237
|30 7/8
|74 1/2
|L 08 3/4
|Fayad
|Ali
|Western Michigan
|DL
|51
|6020
|248
|32
|77 1/2
|9 3/8
|Flowers
|Dallis
|Pittsburg St
|DC
|31
|6006
|195
|31 3/4
|78 1/4
|9 1/2
|Gunter
|Jeff
|Coastal Carolina
|DL
|94
|6041
|259
|33 1/2
|80 1/8
|9
|Hawkins
|Brad
|Michigan
|DS
|27
|6002
|210
|31 1/8
|74 7/8
|9 3/8
|Heatherly
|Tommy
|FIU
|PT
|19
|5112
|208
|30 1/2
|73 1/2
|8 5/8
|Heiligh
|Jaivon
|Coastal Carolina
|WR
|6
|6002
|200
|32 1/4
|76 3/8
|L 09 1/4
|Henningsen
|Matt
|Wisconsin
|DL
|92
|6032
|295
|32 3/8
|81 3/8
|L 09 1/4
|Hoffman
|Brock
|Virginia Tech
|OL
|76
|6034
|310
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|10 1/2
|Horvath
|Zander
|Purdue
|RB
|40
|6016
|232
|32
|76 1/2
|8 3/4
|Houston
|James
|Jackson St
|LB
|41
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Humphrey
|Tayland
|Louisiana
|DL
|99
|6042
|350
|33 3/4
|82
|10
|Johnson
|Josh
|Tulsa
|WR
|84
|5102
|176
|32
|74 1/2
|8 5/8
|Jolly
|Shaun
|Appalachian St
|DC
|33
|5085
|177
|30 3/8
|73 5/8
|L 9
|King
|D’Eriq
|Miami
|QB/WR
|2
|5084
|198
|28 5/8
|71 3/4
|9 1/8
|Krull
|Lucas
|Pittsburgh
|TE
|87
|6056
|254
|33 3/8
|81 3/8
|9 1/8
|Lake
|Quentin
|UCLA
|DS
|37
|6011
|201
|31 3/8
|76
|L 9 1/4
|Landman
|Nate
|Colorado
|LB
|53
|6022
|236
|30 7/8
|76 1/4
|L 9
|Lindstrom
|Alec
|Boston College
|OL
|72
|6032
|294
|32 1/8
|77 3/8
|9
|Lowe
|Vederian
|Illinois
|OL
|79
|6043
|320
|34 7/8
|85 5/8
|10 1/8
|McCall
|Marquan
|Kentucky
|DL
|50
|6024
|346
|33 1/8
|80 1/2
|10 3/4
|Moore
|George
|Oregon
|OL
|57
|6057
|305
|33 3/8
|80 1/8
|10 1/2
|Muse
|Nick
|South Carolina
|TE
|89
|6043
|259
|31 3/4
|77 1/4
|9 1/4
|Olaseni
|Bam
|Utah
|OL
|77
|6070
|348
|36 1/2
|88 3/8
|9 7/8
|Pacheco
|Isiah
|Rutgers
|RB
|1
|5102
|213
|30 3/4
|73 3/4
|9 1/8
|Perry
|EJ
|Brown
|QB
|4
|6014
|212
|32 1/4
|75 7/8
|8 3/4
|Philips
|Kyle
|UCLA
|WR
|10
|5110
|186
|29 3/4
|72
|8 1/2
|Rambo
|Charleston
|Miami
|WR
|11
|6005
|180
|31 7/8
|77 3/8
|L 9 5/8
|Ray
|LaBryan
|Alabama
|DL
|98
|6040
|283
|32 1/2
|N/A
|8 7/8
|Rivers
|Ronnie
|Fresno State
|RB
|21
|5074
|195
|27 3/4
|69 3/4
|8 1/4
|Roberson
|Jaquarii
|Wake Forest
|WR
|15
|6007
|182
|31 3/4
|78 3/4
|L 9
|Robinson
|Tyrese
|Oklahoma
|OL
|52
|6027
|318
|33
|79 1/4
|10
|Rogers
|Armani
|Ohio
|TE
|81
|6050
|226
|33 1/8
|79 1/2
|9 1/2
|Sebastian
|Brandon
|Boston College
|DC
|28
|6000
|178
|31 3/4
|75 3/4
|8 1/2
|Snyder
|Jack
|San Jose St
|OL
|55
|6045
|313
|31 1/4
|77 7/8
|9 3/4
|Stille
|Ben
|Nebraska
|DL
|93
|6036
|296
|32 1/8
|79 1/4
|9 1/2
|Strong
|Pierre
|South Dakota St
|RB
|20
|5113
|202
|31 3/4
|76 1/4
|8 3/4
|Tafua
|Mika
|Utah
|DL
|42
|6026
|N/A
|31 5/8
|77
|9
|Tenuta
|Luke
|Virginia Tech
|OL
|69
|6077
|318
|32 5/8
|81 1/8
|10
|Thomas
|Juanyeh
|Georgia Tech
|DS
|29
|6005
|207
|32
|78 1/4
|9 5/8
|Thomas
|DQ
|Jackson State
|LB
|47
|6013
|225
|32 3/4
|79
|9 7/8
|Thomas
|Zach
|San Diego St
|OL
|73
|6045
|303
|33 3/4
|83
|10
|Tom
|Zach
|Wake Forest
|OL
|70
|6037
|297
|33 1/4
|79 7/8
|10 1/8
|Toure
|Samori
|Nebraska
|WR
|83
|6006
|191
|32 1/4
|76 3/4
|9 3/8
|Turner
|Calvin
|Hawaii
|WR
|17
|5107
|202
|30 1/2
|72 3/8
|9 1/4
|Uwazurike
|Eyioma
|Iowa St
|DL
|96
|6054
|319
|35 1/8
|85 5/8
|9 5/8
|Van Demark
|Ryan
|Connecticut
|OL
|74
|6065
|302
|35 1/2
|85 3/8
|10 3/8
|Walker
|Tre
|Idaho
|LB
|8
|6002
|236
|32 3/8
|80
|10
|Waller
|Jermaine
|Virginia Tech
|DC
|22
|6000
|175
|31 1/2
|74 1/2
|8 3/4
|Watts
|Bryce
|Umass
|DC
|23
|5112
|185
|31
|76 7/8
|9 1/8
|Wells
|Carson
|Colorado
|DL
|26
|6025
|250
|32 1/8
|78 3/4
|9 1/4
|White
|Parker
|South Carolina
|PK
|43
|6040
|203
|33 1/8
|78 5/8
|9 3/8
|Yeast
|Russ
|Kansas State
|DS
|25
|5100
|192
|31 1/4
|76 7/8
|9
|2022 SHRINE BOWL WEST TEAM ROSTER
|Last
|First
|College
|Position
|#
|Height
|Weight
|Arm
|Wing
|Hand
|Anderson
|Ryder
|Indiana
|DL
|97
|6065
|275
|34 1/4
|81 1/8
|10 1/2
|Andries
|Blaise
|Minnesota
|OL
|70
|6065
|315
|33
|81
|9 5/8
|Anenih
|David
|Houston
|DL
|90
|6020
|251
|34 3/8
|83 1/8
|9 1/2
|Baker
|Darrell
|Georgia Southern
|DC
|14
|6003
|198
|32
|76 5/8
|L 08 1/2
|Barnes
|Kalon
|Baylor
|DC
|2
|5114
|183
|31 3/4
|76 3/8
|9 5/8
|Berryhill
|Stanley
|Arizona
|WR
|1
|5093
|185
|30 1/4
|72
|L 08 1/4
|Butler
|Darien
|Arizona St
|LB
|20
|5103
|221
|29 7/8
|74 3/4
|9 1/8
|Butler
|Matthew
|Tennessee
|DL
|94
|6034
|299
|33 1/8
|82 1/4
|9
|Campbell
|Chance
|Ole Miss
|LB
|44
|6022
|233
|31
|74 3/8
|10
|Chandler
|Ty
|North Carolina
|RB
|19
|5107
|203
|32 1/8
|75 3/4
|8 7/8
|Coan
|Jack
|Notre Dame
|QB
|17
|6030
|217
|30 7/8
|75 1/2
|9 1/2
|Cochran
|Devin
|Georgia Tech
|OL
|77
|6067
|308
|35 1/2
|86
|10 1/8
|Cockrill
|Nolan
|Army
|DL
|93
|6027
|277
|31 1/2
|75 3/8
|L 9 3/8
|Cole
|Qwynnterio
|Louisville
|DS
|12
|5117
|207
|31 7/8
|77 3/8
|10
|Corbin
|Jashaun
|Florida St
|RB
|5
|5110
|205
|32
|76 1/8
|9 3/8
|Davidson
|DJ
|Arizona St
|DL
|98
|6030
|325
|33
|81 1/4
|9 3/8
|Deaton
|Dawson
|Texas Tech
|OL
|73
|6062
|305
|32 1/2
|80 1/8
|9 1/2
|Deculus
|Austin
|LSU
|OL
|65
|6050
|325
|33 7/8
|83 1/2
|L 9 3/8
|Delance
|Jean
|Florida
|OL
|56
|6037
|296
|36 1/2
|85 7/8
|L 10 1/8
|Diesch
|Kellen
|Arizona St
|OL
|74
|6067
|299
|32 1/2
|79
|9 3/8
|Ebner
|Trestan
|Baylor
|RB
|4
|5105
|205
|30
|71 1/2
|8 1/4
|Emezie
|Emeka
|NC State
|WR
|86
|6024
|212
|32 3/4
|76 1/4
|9
|Eze
|Obinna
|TCU
|OL
|55
|6062
|327
|36 1/8
|86 3/8
|9 1/2
|Fields
|Damarcus
|Texas Tech
|DC
|23
|5115
|193
|31
|74 3/4
|9
|Fryfogle
|Ty
|Indiana
|WR
|83
|6011
|205
|30 5/8
|74 3/8
|L 9 5/8
|Grant
|Nick
|Virginia
|DS
|22
|6002
|191
|31 1/8
|75 3/4
|9 3/8
|Hicks
|Elijah
|California
|DS
|3
|5107
|198
|30 1/2
|75 1/2
|9 3/4
|Howerton
|Hayden
|SMU
|OL
|75
|6030
|300
|32 1/2
|78
|L 9 3/4
|Ingram
|Keontay
|USC
|RB
|28
|5114
|210
|31 1/2
|75 3/8
|8 3/4
|Jones
|Jack
|Arizona St
|DC
|0
|5105
|174
|31
|73 1/8
|8 5/8
|Knight
|Deionte
|Western
|DL
|97
|6027
|276
|30 5/8
|74 3/4
|9 1/2
|Lucas
|Chase
|Arizona St
|DC
|24
|5110
|181
|31 1/4
|74 7/8
|9 1/4
|Martin
|Davontavean
|Oklahoma St
|WR
|81
|6014
|188
|32 3/8
|77 3/8
|9 3/8
|McClain
|Zakoby
|Auburn
|LB
|9
|5114
|221
|31 1/2
|74 3/4
|9 1/4
|McMichael
|Kyler
|UNC
|DS
|27
|5117
|205
|31
|74 1/2
|9 1/4
|Newman
|Xavier
|Baylor
|OL
|53
|6016
|303
|32 5/8
|79 1/2
|9 3/4
|Okonkwo
|Chigoziem
|Maryland
|TE
|88
|6021
|242
|32 1/2
|78
|9 1/2
|Prince
|Gerrit
|UAB
|TE
|80
|6043
|239
|33 1/8
|80 3/8
|9 5/8
|Purdy
|Brock
|Iowa St
|QB
|15
|6004
|212
|29 1/2
|69 3/4
|9 3/8
|Quitoriano
|Teagan
|Oregon St
|TE
|84
|6054
|258
|33 3/4
|7/8 3/4
|9 3/8
|Ratkovich
|Clint
|Northern Illinois
|RB
|25
|6004
|231
|30 1/2
|73
|9 1/2
|Sanborn
|Jack
|Wisconsin
|LB
|57
|6014
|239
|30 3/4
|74 3/4
|9 3/8
|Selztner
|Josh
|Wisconsin
|OL
|68
|6042
|302
|32 5/8
|79 1/8
|9 5/8
|Sewell
|Nephi
|Utah
|LB
|29
|5111
|226
|29 1/2
|71 3/8
|8 1/4
|Shudak
|Caleb
|Iowa St
|PK
|16
|5065
|179
|29
|70
|8 1/2
|Spector
|Baylon
|Clemson
|LB
|10
|6006
|229
|L 31 1/2
|N/A (inj)
|N/A (inj)
|Sterns
|Jerreth
|Western Kentucky
|WR
|8
|5073
|183
|30 1/8
|72 5/8
|9
|Stonehouse
|Ryan
|Colorado St
|PT
|13
|5093
|189
|29 3/4
|72 1/2
|9 1/4
|Tagovailoa
|Myron
|Notre Dame
|DL
|99
|6020
|262
|32 5/8
|80
|9 1/2
|Tangelo
|Derrick
|Penn State
|DL
|95
|6015
|304
|33 1/2
|81 1/8
|9
|Taylor
|Billy
|Rutgers
|LS
|50
|6004
|235
|30 5/8
|74 1/2
|8 7/8
|Taylor
|Ja’Sir
|Wake Forest
|DC
|26
|5104
|186
|30 7/8
|74 3/8
|8 1/2
|Thomas
|Brayden
|North Dakota St
|DL
|92
|6026
|259
|31 1/2
|77 1/8
|9 1/2
|Thompson
|Skylar
|Kansas St
|QB
|7
|6014
|219
|31
|74 7/8
|8 1/2
|Thornton
|Tyquan
|Baylor
|WR
|18
|6020
|177
|33 1/8
|79 1/8
|7 7/8
|Turner
|Nolan
|Clemson
|DS
|35
|6007
|202
|31 1/4
|73 1/2
|9 1/8
|Volson
|Cordell
|North Dakota St
|OL
|67
|6060
|319
|33 3/4
|81 1/2
|10 1/4
|Wattenberg
|Luke
|Washington
|OL
|76
|6040
|293
|34 3/8
|82 1/4
|L 9 1/4
|Webb
|Sam
|Missouri Western
|DC
|21
|6004
|201
|32
|78
|9
|Williams
|Damarion
|Houston
|DC
|6
|5100
|180
|29 1/4
|72 3/4
|8 7/8
|Woods
|Jelani
|Virginia
|TE
|89
|6066
|259
|34 1/8
|82 1/8
|9 1/4
|Young
|Dareke
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|WR
|11
|6020
|223
|32 1/8
|79 1/8
|10 1/8