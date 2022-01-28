Article

2022 Shrine Bowl Weigh-In Results Official Heights & Weights

Posted on

The 2022 Shrine Bowl Game will be played this coming week in Las Vegas and as always the official weigh-in took place to start the All-Star game week off in order to get the latest heights and weights of the players prior to the 2022 NFL Combine getting underway in early March.

Below are the sortable official heights, weights, hand and arm length measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the Shrine Bowl and the height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

2022 SHRINE BOWL EAST TEAM ROSTER
Last First College Position # Height Weight Arm Wing Hand
Blankenship Reed Middle Tennessee St DS 12 6006 196 31 5/8 76 1/4 9 1/4
Bolden Bubba Miami DS 35 6020 206 31 1/4 77 1/4 8 3/4
Booker Thomas Stanford DL 95 6031 310 33 1/4 80 5/8 10 1/4
Brooks Ellis Penn State LB 13 6010 230 30 3/8 74 1/8 L 9 3/4
Brown Leddie West Virginia RB 4 6000 215 32 75 3/8 9 1/2
Bryant Big Kat UCF DL 5 6040 251 33 5/8 81 3/8 10 3/8
Butler Percy Louisiana DS 9 6002 192 31 3/4 76 1/8 L 9
Conner Tanner Idaho State WR 80 6026 230 31 7/8 77 1/4 9
Crum Dustin Kent State QB 14 6012 219 32 1/8 77 9 1/8
Cunningham Myron Arkansas OL 75 6051 323 33 7/8 81 3/8 10 3/8
Deese Derrick San Jose St TE 88 6030 236 33 5/8 82 10 1/4
Dixon De’Shaan Norfolk St DL 18 6040 251 33 1/2 81 1/4 10 3/8
Durant Decobie South Carolina St DC 7 5093 174 30 1/8 72 L 08 5/8
Elliss Noah Idaho DL 97 6041 359 32 1/8 78 1/8 10 1/8
Fagot Diego Navy LB 54 6020 237 30 7/8 74 1/2 L 08 3/4
Fayad Ali Western Michigan DL 51 6020 248 32 77 1/2 9 3/8
Flowers Dallis Pittsburg St DC 31 6006 195 31 3/4 78 1/4 9 1/2
Gunter Jeff Coastal Carolina DL 94 6041 259 33 1/2 80 1/8 9
Hawkins Brad Michigan DS 27 6002 210 31 1/8 74 7/8 9 3/8
Heatherly Tommy FIU PT 19 5112 208 30 1/2 73 1/2 8 5/8
Heiligh Jaivon Coastal Carolina WR 6 6002 200 32 1/4 76 3/8 L 09 1/4
Henningsen Matt Wisconsin DL 92 6032 295 32 3/8 81 3/8 L 09 1/4
Hoffman Brock Virginia Tech OL 76 6034 310 33 1/8 80 1/2 10 1/2
Horvath Zander Purdue RB 40 6016 232 32 76 1/2 8 3/4
Houston James Jackson St LB 41 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Humphrey Tayland Louisiana DL 99 6042 350 33 3/4 82 10
Johnson Josh Tulsa WR 84 5102 176 32 74 1/2 8 5/8
Jolly Shaun Appalachian St DC 33 5085 177 30 3/8 73 5/8 L 9
King D’Eriq Miami QB/WR 2 5084 198 28 5/8 71 3/4 9 1/8
Krull Lucas Pittsburgh TE 87 6056 254 33 3/8 81 3/8 9 1/8
Lake Quentin UCLA DS 37 6011 201 31 3/8 76 L 9 1/4
Landman Nate Colorado LB 53 6022 236 30 7/8 76 1/4 L 9
Lindstrom Alec Boston College OL 72 6032 294 32 1/8 77 3/8 9
Lowe Vederian Illinois OL 79 6043 320 34 7/8 85 5/8 10 1/8
McCall Marquan Kentucky DL 50 6024 346 33 1/8 80 1/2 10 3/4
Moore George Oregon OL 57 6057 305 33 3/8 80 1/8 10 1/2
Muse Nick South Carolina TE 89 6043 259 31 3/4 77 1/4 9 1/4
Olaseni Bam Utah OL 77 6070 348 36 1/2 88 3/8 9 7/8
Pacheco Isiah Rutgers RB 1 5102 213 30 3/4 73 3/4 9 1/8
Perry EJ Brown QB 4 6014 212 32 1/4 75 7/8 8 3/4
Philips Kyle UCLA WR 10 5110 186 29 3/4 72 8 1/2
Rambo Charleston Miami WR 11 6005 180 31 7/8 77 3/8 L 9 5/8
Ray LaBryan Alabama DL 98 6040 283 32 1/2 N/A 8 7/8
Rivers Ronnie Fresno State RB 21 5074 195 27 3/4 69 3/4 8 1/4
Roberson Jaquarii Wake Forest WR 15 6007 182 31 3/4 78 3/4 L 9
Robinson Tyrese Oklahoma OL 52 6027 318 33 79 1/4 10
Rogers Armani Ohio TE 81 6050 226 33 1/8 79 1/2 9 1/2
Sebastian Brandon Boston College DC 28 6000 178 31 3/4 75 3/4 8 1/2
Snyder Jack San Jose St OL 55 6045 313 31 1/4 77 7/8 9 3/4
Stille Ben Nebraska DL 93 6036 296 32 1/8 79 1/4 9 1/2
Strong Pierre South Dakota St RB 20 5113 202 31 3/4 76 1/4 8 3/4
Tafua Mika Utah DL 42 6026 N/A 31 5/8 77 9
Tenuta Luke Virginia Tech OL 69 6077 318 32 5/8 81 1/8 10
Thomas Juanyeh Georgia Tech DS 29 6005 207 32 78 1/4 9 5/8
Thomas DQ Jackson State LB 47 6013 225 32 3/4 79 9 7/8
Thomas Zach San Diego St OL 73 6045 303 33 3/4 83 10
Tom Zach Wake Forest OL 70 6037 297 33 1/4 79 7/8 10 1/8
Toure Samori Nebraska WR 83 6006 191 32 1/4 76 3/4 9 3/8
Turner Calvin Hawaii WR 17 5107 202 30 1/2 72 3/8 9 1/4
Uwazurike Eyioma Iowa St DL 96 6054 319 35 1/8 85 5/8 9 5/8
Van Demark Ryan Connecticut OL 74 6065 302 35 1/2 85 3/8 10 3/8
Walker Tre Idaho LB 8 6002 236 32 3/8 80 10
Waller Jermaine Virginia Tech DC 22 6000 175 31 1/2 74 1/2 8 3/4
Watts Bryce Umass DC 23 5112 185 31 76 7/8 9 1/8
Wells Carson Colorado DL 26 6025 250 32 1/8 78 3/4 9 1/4
White Parker South Carolina PK 43 6040 203 33 1/8 78 5/8 9 3/8
Yeast Russ Kansas State DS 25 5100 192 31 1/4 76 7/8 9
2022 SHRINE BOWL WEST TEAM ROSTER
Last First College Position # Height Weight Arm Wing Hand
Anderson Ryder Indiana DL 97 6065 275 34 1/4 81 1/8 10 1/2
Andries Blaise Minnesota OL 70 6065 315 33 81 9 5/8
Anenih David Houston DL 90 6020 251 34 3/8 83 1/8 9 1/2
Baker Darrell Georgia Southern DC 14 6003 198 32 76 5/8 L 08 1/2
Barnes Kalon Baylor DC 2 5114 183 31 3/4 76 3/8 9 5/8
Berryhill Stanley Arizona WR 1 5093 185 30 1/4 72 L 08 1/4
Butler Darien Arizona St LB 20 5103 221 29 7/8 74 3/4 9 1/8
Butler Matthew Tennessee DL 94 6034 299 33 1/8 82 1/4 9
Campbell Chance Ole Miss LB 44 6022 233 31 74 3/8 10
Chandler Ty North Carolina RB 19 5107 203 32 1/8 75 3/4 8 7/8
Coan Jack Notre Dame QB 17 6030 217 30 7/8 75 1/2 9 1/2
Cochran Devin Georgia Tech OL 77 6067 308 35 1/2 86 10 1/8
Cockrill Nolan Army DL 93 6027 277 31 1/2 75 3/8 L 9 3/8
Cole Qwynnterio Louisville DS 12 5117 207 31 7/8 77 3/8 10
Corbin Jashaun Florida St RB 5 5110 205 32 76 1/8 9 3/8
Davidson DJ Arizona St DL 98 6030 325 33 81 1/4 9 3/8
Deaton Dawson Texas Tech OL 73 6062 305 32 1/2 80 1/8 9 1/2
Deculus Austin LSU OL 65 6050 325 33 7/8 83 1/2 L 9 3/8
Delance Jean Florida OL 56 6037 296 36 1/2 85 7/8 L 10 1/8
Diesch Kellen Arizona St OL 74 6067 299 32 1/2 79 9 3/8
Ebner Trestan Baylor RB 4 5105 205 30 71 1/2 8 1/4
Emezie Emeka NC State WR 86 6024 212 32 3/4 76 1/4 9
Eze Obinna TCU OL 55 6062 327 36 1/8 86 3/8 9 1/2
Fields Damarcus Texas Tech DC 23 5115 193 31 74 3/4 9
Fryfogle Ty Indiana WR 83 6011 205 30 5/8 74 3/8 L 9 5/8
Grant Nick Virginia DS 22 6002 191 31 1/8 75 3/4 9 3/8
Hicks Elijah California DS 3 5107 198 30 1/2 75 1/2 9 3/4
Howerton Hayden SMU OL 75 6030 300 32 1/2 78 L 9 3/4
Ingram Keontay USC RB 28 5114 210 31 1/2 75 3/8 8 3/4
Jones Jack Arizona St DC 0 5105 174 31 73 1/8 8 5/8
Knight Deionte Western DL 97 6027 276 30 5/8 74 3/4 9 1/2
Lucas Chase Arizona St DC 24 5110 181 31 1/4 74 7/8 9 1/4
Martin Davontavean Oklahoma St WR 81 6014 188 32 3/8 77 3/8 9 3/8
McClain Zakoby Auburn LB 9 5114 221 31 1/2 74 3/4 9 1/4
McMichael Kyler UNC DS 27 5117 205 31 74 1/2 9 1/4
Newman Xavier Baylor OL 53 6016 303 32 5/8 79 1/2 9 3/4
Okonkwo Chigoziem Maryland TE 88 6021 242 32 1/2 78 9 1/2
Prince Gerrit UAB TE 80 6043 239 33 1/8 80 3/8 9 5/8
Purdy Brock Iowa St QB 15 6004 212 29 1/2 69 3/4 9 3/8
Quitoriano Teagan Oregon St TE 84 6054 258 33 3/4 7/8 3/4 9 3/8
Ratkovich Clint Northern Illinois RB 25 6004 231 30 1/2 73 9 1/2
Sanborn Jack Wisconsin LB 57 6014 239 30 3/4 74 3/4 9 3/8
Selztner Josh Wisconsin OL 68 6042 302 32 5/8 79 1/8 9 5/8
Sewell Nephi Utah LB 29 5111 226 29 1/2 71 3/8 8 1/4
Shudak Caleb Iowa St PK 16 5065 179 29 70 8 1/2
Spector Baylon Clemson LB 10 6006 229 L 31 1/2 N/A (inj) N/A (inj)
Sterns Jerreth Western Kentucky WR 8 5073 183 30 1/8 72 5/8 9
Stonehouse Ryan Colorado St PT 13 5093 189 29 3/4 72 1/2 9 1/4
Tagovailoa Myron Notre Dame DL 99 6020 262 32 5/8 80 9 1/2
Tangelo Derrick Penn State DL 95 6015 304 33 1/2 81 1/8 9
Taylor Billy Rutgers LS 50 6004 235 30 5/8 74 1/2 8 7/8
Taylor Ja’Sir Wake Forest DC 26 5104 186 30 7/8 74 3/8 8 1/2
Thomas Brayden North Dakota St DL 92 6026 259 31 1/2 77 1/8 9 1/2
Thompson Skylar Kansas St QB 7 6014 219 31 74 7/8 8 1/2
Thornton Tyquan Baylor WR 18 6020 177 33 1/8 79 1/8 7 7/8
Turner Nolan Clemson DS 35 6007 202 31 1/4 73 1/2 9 1/8
Volson Cordell North Dakota St OL 67 6060 319 33 3/4 81 1/2 10 1/4
Wattenberg Luke Washington OL 76 6040 293 34 3/8 82 1/4 L 9 1/4
Webb Sam Missouri Western DC 21 6004 201 32 78 9
Williams Damarion Houston DC 6 5100 180 29 1/4 72 3/4 8 7/8
Woods Jelani Virginia TE 89 6066 259 34 1/8 82 1/8 9 1/4
Young Dareke Lenoir-Rhyne WR 11 6020 223 32 1/8 79 1/8 10 1/8
