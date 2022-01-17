2021 Wild Card Round Steelers Vs Chiefs Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the tournament, barely sneaking in as the 7th seed, and in just an hour will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl two straight years, so naturally the Steelers are nearly two touchdown underdogs in this matchup.

Various players in leadership have echoed the media notion that the Steelers have no chance in this game as a way to motivate the young players on the team. Manufacture a chip on the team’s shoulder, if you will.

Juju Smith-Schuster was officially activated on Saturday from IR, so he will provide some form of a boost to the offense. It remains to be seen what kind of division of labor will be seen there. Pay close attention to Ray-Ray McCloud’s snaps in comparison to Juju’s throughout the game.

Breaking News: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To Play Against Chiefs Sunday Night https://t.co/ISENlv757e #Steelers pic.twitter.com/uTAeRLqBRV — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 15, 2022

.@_BigBen7 needs 98 passing yards to surpass Hall of Famers Brett Favre (5,855) and Joe Montana (5,772) and move into third on the all-time postseason passing yards list.@steelers | #HereWeGo | #PITvsKC 🤝 @providence pic.twitter.com/PY6qzs5UzF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 16, 2022

Pat Freiermuth at Arrowhead. He missed the week 16 game #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tUugZKqTyK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 16, 2022

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Tegray Scales

DT Carlos Davis

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

WR Cody White

Chiefs Inactive Players

QB Shane Buechele

WR Josh Gordon

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

RB Darwin Thompson

Steelers Vs. Chiefs: 5 Keys To Victory In Super Wild Card Week – https://t.co/tJnHL7XtIY — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 16, 2022

Turnovers and red zone play two team stats that will define this game. Steelers -3 in the first meeting, Chiefs had 17 points off it. Can't give Mahomes extra possessions/short fields. Think Steelers gotta be at least +2 and not turn it over. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

Chiefs can throw with the best of them and they'll have Kelce in this game. Hard to play two-high to take away speed outside b/c middle of field is open vs LBs who can't cover well. May bracket Kelce + play off on WRs on third down. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

Chiefs have historically good third down offense. 52%, five points higher than any team in 2021 and best since 2011 Saints. They're just average in the red zone, lack of vertical threat mitigates speed, so Steelers can win here. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022

Jones top pressure player with nine sacks. Clark good off the edge. Spags sends pressure, DBs (Mathieu/Sneed) get involved near LOS. In coverage, zone-match on 1st and 2nd down. Cover 1/Lurk on third down. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 17, 2022