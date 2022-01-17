Article

2021 Wild Card Round Steelers Vs Chiefs Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the tournament, barely sneaking in as the 7th seed, and in just an hour will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl two straight years, so naturally the Steelers are nearly two touchdown underdogs in this matchup.

Various players in leadership have echoed the media notion that the Steelers have no chance in this game as a way to motivate the young players on the team. Manufacture a chip on the team’s shoulder, if you will.

Juju Smith-Schuster was officially activated on Saturday from IR, so he will provide some form of a boost to the offense. It remains to be seen what kind of division of labor will be seen there. Pay close attention to Ray-Ray McCloud’s snaps in comparison to Juju’s throughout the game.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Tegray Scales
DT Carlos Davis
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
WR Cody White

Chiefs Inactive Players

QB Shane Buechele
WR Josh Gordon
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
CB Rashad Fenton
DE Joshua Kaindoh
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
RB Darwin Thompson

