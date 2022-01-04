2021 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Article

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns for the last time in Roethlisberger’s career. He has never lost to the Browns at home in the regular season, so the team will look to solidify that streak with finality. The Browns were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs already, but the Steelers are close behind. Their sole hopes remain in winning out against the Browns and the Ravens while relying on the Jacksonville Jaguars to take down the Indianapolis Colts. Get ready for a whole lot of Ben Roethlisberger milestone and career achievement updates in today’s thread as I am sure the broadcast has content loaded up.

As always, be sure to refresh the page throughout the game for play-by-play, live updates, curated tweets, and more. Also, visit the comment section where fans gather each week to discuss the game in real-time.

Steelers Inactive Players

ILB Buddy Johnson
QB Dwayne Haskins
P Pressley Harvin III
DT Isaiah Buggs

Browns Inactive Players

QB Kyle Lauletta
CB Troy Hill
RB Kareem Hunt
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
S John Johnson III
LB Mack Wilson
G Hjalte Froholdt

The Steelers lost the toss and will receive the ball. Ben will take the field first.

Ben is tossing the ball around a bit early. Picking up a first down to Chase Claypool. Diontae Johnson failed to haul in a catch on 2nd down which would have been good for a 1st. Ultimately the drive stalled out at 4th and 6. Corliss Waitman’s punt landed inside the 10, returned only a few yards. Good for 53 yards.

Justin Layne was called for a face-mask penalty, so the Browns will start at the 27. Waitman has a pretty great average on his first three punts for the team.

It is worth noting that with JC Hassenauer in, the snap issues are popping up still. Kendrick Green has also struggled with that at times this season.

Robert Spillane met Nick Chubb in the backfield for a loss of 2 on 1st down. Jarvis Landry ran an option route on Spillane the next play for an easy 1st down and a 20 yard gain.

1st and 10 from their own 45 yard line, Mayfield deep to Austin Hooper, but Terrell Edmunds in good coverage and the ball fell incomplete. Mayfield tried to throw a crosser on 2nd, but it fell incomplete just a bit behind his target. Cameron Heyward got a finger on it to effect the throw. On 3rd and 10, Austin Hooper dropped a pass in the flat.

The Browns punt went deep, but rolled into the endzone for a touchback.

Najee Harris got the ball the first few plays of the drive picking up the first down. He picked up 1000 yards and is just shy of Franco Harris’ record for a Steelers’ rookie running back.

Diontae Johnson was called for a false start, caught leaning a bit anticipating the snap. The Steelers did a running back screen to Najee Harris on 3rd down, but he was tackled in the backfield. A nice tackle by the defender. Waitman’s punt was downed at around the 30.

