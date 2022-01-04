2021 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns for the last time in Roethlisberger’s career. He has never lost to the Browns at home in the regular season, so the team will look to solidify that streak with finality. The Browns were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs already, but the Steelers are close behind. Their sole hopes remain in winning out against the Browns and the Ravens while relying on the Jacksonville Jaguars to take down the Indianapolis Colts. Get ready for a whole lot of Ben Roethlisberger milestone and career achievement updates in today’s thread as I am sure the broadcast has content loaded up.

A message from #Steelers President Art Rooney II thanking #SteelersNation for their amazing support all season long. #ThankYouFans pic.twitter.com/r1ZaM9strT — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) January 3, 2022

Joe Haden, James Washington, Chukwuma Okorafor and Terrell Edmunds are just a few others that just might be playing their final home game at Heinz Field tonight. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 3, 2022

Steelers Make Several Transactions Ahead Of Monday Night Game Against Browns https://t.co/lGu5cmkFkq #Steelers pic.twitter.com/rE9bo4DpJ1 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 3, 2022

Starting with Browns' offense. Steelers have won this year when they can keep 1st half score down, allow offense time to get going. Means winning situational football, third down/red zone. Did vs Tennessee and won. Didn't vs Kansas City and lost. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

Browns build playaction off run game. Make everything look the same. Defenders need to play disciplined with their eyes and be able to recover with good technique. Handling TEs will be key. Hooper/Njoku/Bryant big part of offense. Watch Njoku down the seam. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

Browns' o-line is healthier. Wills back at LT, Bitonio shifting back to left guard. More issues on the right side so TJ Watt has to take advantage. But you can bet he'll be chipped and slid to all night. Need to use games and stunts to have him win inside. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

Want to run the ball but at this point, I don't know if their lack of success is going to turn things around. Browns are a stout front to run on. Attack #94 Porter Gustin when he's on the field. Seeing more snaps with McKinley done for the year. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

And our review of the Steelers' defense from @THMead3 and myself.https://t.co/bN25J5PHAq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

Steelers Inactive Players

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

P Pressley Harvin III

DT Isaiah Buggs

Browns Inactive Players

QB Kyle Lauletta

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S John Johnson III

LB Mack Wilson

G Hjalte Froholdt

Play for 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/D3IEiWBgPl — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) January 4, 2022

J.C. Hassenauer to start at center #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 4, 2022

Ben Roethlisberger announced one last time at Heinz Field #Steelers pic.twitter.com/7bqAqsjn5x — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 4, 2022

The Steelers lost the toss and will receive the ball. Ben will take the field first.

Ben is tossing the ball around a bit early. Picking up a first down to Chase Claypool. Diontae Johnson failed to haul in a catch on 2nd down which would have been good for a 1st. Ultimately the drive stalled out at 4th and 6. Corliss Waitman’s punt landed inside the 10, returned only a few yards. Good for 53 yards.

Justin Layne was called for a face-mask penalty, so the Browns will start at the 27. Waitman has a pretty great average on his first three punts for the team.

It is worth noting that with JC Hassenauer in, the snap issues are popping up still. Kendrick Green has also struggled with that at times this season.

State of the Steelers ILBs. Starters Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen were both out there covering that last punt. Team missing Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, and Buddy Johnson. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

Robert Spillane met Nick Chubb in the backfield for a loss of 2 on 1st down. Jarvis Landry ran an option route on Spillane the next play for an easy 1st down and a 20 yard gain.

1st and 10 from their own 45 yard line, Mayfield deep to Austin Hooper, but Terrell Edmunds in good coverage and the ball fell incomplete. Mayfield tried to throw a crosser on 2nd, but it fell incomplete just a bit behind his target. Cameron Heyward got a finger on it to effect the throw. On 3rd and 10, Austin Hooper dropped a pass in the flat.

The Browns punt went deep, but rolled into the endzone for a touchback.

He called it an "ugly thousand" but Najee Harris went over 1000 yards rushing this season. Every yard has been earned, that's for sure. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022

Najee Harris got the ball the first few plays of the drive picking up the first down. He picked up 1000 yards and is just shy of Franco Harris’ record for a Steelers’ rookie running back.

Diontae Johnson was called for a false start, caught leaning a bit anticipating the snap. The Steelers did a running back screen to Najee Harris on 3rd down, but he was tackled in the backfield. A nice tackle by the defender. Waitman’s punt was downed at around the 30.