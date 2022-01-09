2021 NFL Week 18 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 18 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:30 ET (SAT)
|Broncos +11.5
|Broncos +11.5
|Chiefs -11.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Eagles +4.5
|Cowboys -4.5
|Eagles +4.5
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3.5
|Lions +3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -5
|Vikings -5
|Vikings -5
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +15
|Colts -15
|Jaguars +15
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +10
|Titans -10
|Titans -10
|Washington Football Team at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +7
|Football Team -7
|Football Team -7
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -6
|Browns -6
|Browns -6
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +6.5
|Patriots -6.5
|Patriots -6.5
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -16
|Bills -16
|Jets +16
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -8
|Buccaneers -8
|Buccaneers -8
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +3.5
|Falcons +3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|Cardinals -6.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3
|Raiders +3
|Chargers -3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -5
|Ravens -5
|Steelers +5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Ravens 30-13
|Ravens 23-20
|Week 17 Results
|8-7-1
|8-7-1
|2021 Results
|129-125-2
|131-123-2
32-32-97