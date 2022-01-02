2021 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 17 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New York Giants at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -6
|Bears -6
|Bears -6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +13
|Jets +13
|Buccaneers -13
|Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -14.5
|Bills -14.5
|Falcons +14.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Football Team +4
|Eagles -4
|Eagles -4
|Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +4.5
|Chiefs -4.5
|Chiefs -4.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -7
|Colts -7
|Raiders +7
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -16.5
|Patriots -16.5
|Jaguars +16.5
|Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Chargers -6.5
|Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -12.5
|Texans +12.5
|Texans +12.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -6
|Cowboys -6
|Cowboys -6
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -6.5
|Panthers +6.5
|Saints -6.5
|Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -8.5
|Seahawks -8.5
|Lions +8.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Pick On Monday
|Pick On Monday
|Pick On Monday
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Pick On Monday
|Pick On Monday
|Week 16 Results
|10-6
|10-6
|2021 Results
|121-118-1
|123-116-1
32-32-97