2021 NFL Super Wild Card Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|Super Wild Card Week Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Bengals -5.5
|Raiders +5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Bills -4
|Bills -4
|Patriots +4
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -9
|Buccaneers -9
|Buccaneers -9
|San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -3
|Cowboys -3
|Cowboys -3
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -12.5
|Steelers +12.5
|Steelers +12.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Chiefs 23-20
|Chiefs 28-19
|Week 18 Results
|9-7
|6-10
|2021 Results
|138-132-2
|137-133-2