2021-2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome to the second day of the NFL’s 2021-2022 Super Wild Card weekend. We have three more great playoff games on tap on this Sunday and can all sit back and enjoy the first two with the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the finale.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles to get the second day of the 2021-2022 Super Wild Card weekend underway. After that game, the second Sunday playoff tilt includes the Dallas Cowboys hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both of the early Super Wild Card games on this Sunday. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Sunday and include news and highlights related to the first four teams playing on this Sunday.

We will have dedicated game threads for the Steelers late Sunday night game against the Chiefs.

Sunday Super Wildcard Weekend Inactives

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles Inactives: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Andre Chachere, Rb Jason Huntley, DB Kary Vincent, CB Tay Gowan, G Nate Herbig, DE Josh Sweat

Buccaneers Inactives: WR Cyril Grayson Jr., CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, RB Ronald Jones II, RB Kenjon Barner, G Nick Leverett and TE Codey McElroy

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

49ers Inactives:

Cowboys Inactives:

