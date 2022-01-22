2021-2022 Divisional Round Weekend Saturday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday and welcome to the NFL’s 2021-2022 Divisional Round weekend. We have two great games on tap on this Saturday and can sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers safely eliminated from the postseason tournament last Sunday night.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals to get the 2021-2022 Divisional Round weekend underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Saturday playoff tilt includes the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Saturday Divisional Round games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Saturday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing on Saturday as well as news around the NFL.

Saturday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Inactives

Bengals: WR Stanley Morgan, WR Trenton Irwin, RB Trayveon Williams, OL Fred Johnson, CB Vernon Hargreaves, DE Wyatt Ray

Titans: LB Rashaan Evans, DL Larrell Murchison, DL Teair Tart, OLB Derick Roberson, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, OL Dillon Radunz

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Inactives

49ers:

Packers:

