Week 16 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing their Week 16 game later on Sunday afternoon, we’ll now have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early Sunday afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday and that includes the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens playing each other in early game action.
I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 16 early games.
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
Lions: RB D’Andre Swift OLB Julian Okwara LB Josh Woods RB Jermar Jefferson S Jalen Elliott
Falcons: WR Tajae Sharp, QB Josh Rosen, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Bills: RB Matt Breida, DT Star Lotulelei, TE Tommy Sweeney
Patriots: CB Shaun Wade, CB Joejuan Williams, TE Devin Asiasi, QB Jarrett Stidham, WR Nelson Agholor, S Joshuah Bledsoe
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Chargers: None
Texans: WR Danny Amendola, DB Terrance Mitchell, Carson Green, QB Deshaun Watson, RB David Johnson
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings
Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, S JuJu Hughes, OLB Chris Garrett, OLB Terrell Lewis, RB Cam Akers
Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Jaguars: RB Ryquell Armstead; DE/OLB Lerentee McCray
Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, RB La’Mical Perine, S Elijah Riley, RB Austin Walter
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants: WR Collin Johnson, RB Gary Brightwell, LB Oshane Ximines, G Ben Bredeson
Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DT Marlong Tuipulotu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Buccaneers: CB Pierre Desir, P Bradley Pinion, QB Kyle Trask; WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, LB Kamal Martin, DE Frank Herron, DT Phil Hoskins, LT Cameron Erving, DE Darryl Johnson
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Devin Duvernay, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Daelin Hayes, OG Ben Powers, OG Tyre Phillips
Bengals: DE Khalid Kareem, WR Trenton Irwin, CB Vernon Hargreaves, RB Trayveon Williams, LB Logan Wilson, OT Fred Johnson
