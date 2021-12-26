Week 16 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing their Week 16 game later on Sunday afternoon, we’ll now have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early Sunday afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday and that includes the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens playing each other in early game action.

I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 16 early games.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift OLB Julian Okwara LB Josh Woods RB Jermar Jefferson S Jalen Elliott

Falcons: WR Tajae Sharp, QB Josh Rosen, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Bills: RB Matt Breida, DT Star Lotulelei, TE Tommy Sweeney

Patriots: CB Shaun Wade, CB Joejuan Williams, TE Devin Asiasi, QB Jarrett Stidham, WR Nelson Agholor, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Chargers: None

Texans: WR Danny Amendola, DB Terrance Mitchell, Carson Green, QB Deshaun Watson, RB David Johnson

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, S JuJu Hughes, OLB Chris Garrett, OLB Terrell Lewis, RB Cam Akers

Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Jaguars: RB Ryquell Armstead; DE/OLB Lerentee McCray

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, RB La’Mical Perine, S Elijah Riley, RB Austin Walter

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Giants: WR Collin Johnson, RB Gary Brightwell, LB Oshane Ximines, G Ben Bredeson

Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DT Marlong Tuipulotu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Buccaneers: CB Pierre Desir, P Bradley Pinion, QB Kyle Trask; WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, LB Kamal Martin, DE Frank Herron, DT Phil Hoskins, LT Cameron Erving, DE Darryl Johnson

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Devin Duvernay, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Daelin Hayes, OG Ben Powers, OG Tyre Phillips

Bengals: DE Khalid Kareem, WR Trenton Irwin, CB Vernon Hargreaves, RB Trayveon Williams, LB Logan Wilson, OT Fred Johnson

