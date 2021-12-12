Week 14 Sunday Late Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 14 game on Thursday night, we’ll now have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Earlier on this Sunday, the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens to tighten up the AFC North division. That Browns win, however, now puts the Steelers in last place in the AFC North after Week 14. We’ll now watch to see how the Cincinnati Bengals do in their late Sunday afternoon home game.

I have added a Sunday late game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the late afternoon and include videos from the four late afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 14 late games.

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, TE T.J. Hockenson, WR Trinity Benson, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB Julian Okwara, QB David Blough

Broncos: QB Brett Rypien, DE McTelvin Agim, CB Essang Bassey, CB Michael Ojemudia, S Jamar Johnson

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Giants: WR Kadarius Toney, QB Daniel Jones, CB Adoree’ Jackson, WR Collin Johnson, OLB Oshane Ximines

Chargers: S Derwin James, CB Asante Samuel Jr., S Alohi Gilman, QB Easton Stick, RB Larry Rountree III, DT Breiden Fehoko

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

49ers: CB Dontae Johnson, RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Dre Greenlaw, DT Maurice Hurst, OL Colton McKivitz, LB Tyrell Adams

Bengals: LB Markus Bailey, RB Chris Evansm WR Trenton Irwin, OT Fred Johnson, DE Khalid Kareem, DT Tyler Shelvin, LB Logan Wilson

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bills: RB Zack Moss, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Cody Ford, DE Boogie Basham, DT Star Lotulelei, DT Vernon Butler, LB A.J. Klein and S Damar Hamlin

Buccaneers: CB Pierre Desir, DT Steve McLendon, WR Scotty Miller, QB Kyle Trask, S Jordan Whitehead

