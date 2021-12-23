Watch: The Steelers Run Game Is A Mosh Pit

Bringing you guys another video today. Unfortunately, it doesn’t strike quite as happy of a note as yesterday’s. Today we’re looking at one ugly run that sums up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ running game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. One that shows how and why Najee Harris was held to 18 carries on 12 yards.

