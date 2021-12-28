Watch: The Depot 180 — December 28 — Episode 185

Episode 185 — December 28, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were thoroughly beat by the Kansas City Chiefs in a deflating December game for the team. In today’s episode, I recap the game and take a look at the offensive line rebuilds of both the Steelers and Chiefs. I also discuss the AFC playoff picture and how the Steelers could still sneak into the playoffs.

