Watch: The Depot 180 — December 24 — Episode 184

Episode 184 — December 24, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I talk about all of the latest with the covid-19 outbreak between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their game on Sunday. I also go over the injury reports and discuss who the “next men up” could be at multiple positions. I cap off the update with the Steelers’ Pro Bowlers for the season.

Happy Holidays to everyone!

