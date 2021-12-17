Watch: The Depot 180 — December 17 — Episode 182

Episode 182 — December 17, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The NFL has been experiencing a rise in covid cases, and on some teams it is reaching full outbreak status. The Cleveland Browns are among the teams being hit the hardest, and the NFL has moved a couple games this weekend to Monday and Tuesday to increase the odds of the game being played. In this episode I recap the injury report of the Steelers and their week 15 opponents, the Tennessee Titans.

