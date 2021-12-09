Watch: Pistol Must Be Part Of Pittsburgh’s Offense

One more video recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens before we transition to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. We look at the fourth quarter effectiveness of the Steelers’ pistol offense on Sunday. Six of the team’s eight pistol plays were successful, including a 29-yard TD to Diontae Johnson. We show why it’s a happy middle ground for this offense.

