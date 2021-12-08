Vikings Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Darrisaw, Thielen Ruled Out; Cook Questionable

The Minnesota Vikings have now released their third official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Thursday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Wednesday offering shows that two players have officially been ruled out for that contest with three others listed as questionable

After not practicing again on Wednesday, the Vikings have officially ruled out tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) for their Thursday night game against the Steelers. Both players are starters.

Ending Wednesday listed as questionable by the Vikings for Thursday night are safety Camryn Bynum (ankle), running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), and linebacker Blake Lynch (hip). Cook and Lynch were limited on Wednesday while Bynum reportedly participated fully in practice. Cook and Lynch might wind up being game time decisions Thursday night.

Practicing fully for the Vikings on Wednesday were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs), linebacker Anthony Barr (knee, hamstring), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), linebacker Ryan Connelly (quadricep), linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps), and cornerback Patrick Peterson (not injury related). None of those six players received game status designations on the Wednesday injury report and that means all of them should be available to play Thursday night against the Steelers.