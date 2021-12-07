Vikings Tuesday Injury Report Week 14: T Christian Darrisaw, WR Adam Thielen Sidelined

The Minnesota Vikings have now released their second official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Thursday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tuesday offering shows that two players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Vikings were tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle). Those two players appear to be highly questionable for the team’s Thursday night game against the Steelers.

Listed by the Vikings as being limited in practice on Tuesday were safety Camryn Bynum (ankle), running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), and linebacker Blake Lynch (hip). Cook sat out the Vikings Week 13 game so it will be interesting to see if he’s healthy enough to play against the Steelers come Thursday night.

Listed by the Ravens as practicing fully on Tuesday were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs), linebacker Anthony Barr (knee, hamstring), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin), linebacker Ryan Connelly (quadricep), linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps), and cornerback Patrick Peterson (not injury related). It seems like all six of those players are very much on track to play Thursday night at home against the Steelers.