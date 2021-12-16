Titans Thursday Injury Report Week 15: Eight Players Failed To Practice

The Tennessee Titans have now released their second official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows that eight players failed to practice earlier in the day, with one of those players being a new addition.

Not practicing for the Titans on Thursday were fullback Tory Carter (ankle), safety Dane Cruikshank (illness), cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder), defensive tackle Teair Tart (ankle), and linebacker Derick Roberson (illness).

Roberson is the new addition to the Titans injury report on Thursday. The other seven players Carter, Cruikshank, Jenkins, Long, Murchison, Saffold, and Tart, all failed to practice on Wednesday as well. In shirt, it sounds like there’s a good chance that most of those players will wind up missing the Sunday game against the Steelers.

After being listed on Wednesday as a limited practice participant on the team’s injury report, Titans linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring) reportedly practiced fully on Thursday. That means that Landry should be able to play on Sunday against the Steelers. He leads the Titans in sacks with 11 heading into Week 15.