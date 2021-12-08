Season 12, Episode 60 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 and that includes us going over the team’s Tuesday injury report.

We predict who will be in and out on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings and go over a few activations we think might be made prior to kickoff.

The Steelers two main coordinators, Matt Canada and Keith Butler, both talked to the media on Tuesday, so Alex and I parse all the important things each had to say.

Alex and I also go over what we learned from the Steelers Sunday home win against the Baltimore Ravens after fully digesting the all-22 tape from that contest.

The Steelers will play the Vikings on the road on Thursday night so ahead of that primetime contest, Alex and I welcome Arif Hasan to the show. Arif covers the Vikings for The Athletic and we spend roughly 35 minutes with him previewing the Vikings ahead of the Thursday night game. We also get his prediction for the game at the end of the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Arif on Twitter at @ArifHasanNFL and read his coverage of the Vikings here: https://theathletic.com/author/arif-hasan/

Alex and I then proceed to further preview the Steelers game against the Vikings before giving our own final score predictions.

We then move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vikings Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Ravens All-22 Review, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-8-episode-1497

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 60 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n