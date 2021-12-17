The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Titans Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Injuries, Week 15 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 and that includes us going over the team’s Thursday injury report. we also talk about the shape of the roster heading into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

We try predicting who will be in and out on Sunday against the Titans and what the inside linebacker rotation might look like in that contest.

The Steelers two main coordinators, Matt Canada and Keith Butler, both talked to the media on Thursday, so Alex and I attempt to parse all the important things each had to say.

Alex and I then do our own preview of the Sunday game against the Titans based on our tape study these last few days. After that, Alex and I welcome back to the show David Boclair, who covers the Titans for Sports Illustrated. We spend roughly 33 minutes with David previewing the Titans ahead of the Sunday afternoon game at Heinz Field. We also get his prediction for the game at the end of the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow David on Twitter at @BoclairSports

We go over what Hall of Famer Joe Greene said about the Steelers after their Week 14 Thursday night loss and also touch on other NFL items later in this show.

Alex and I then proceed to pick all the week 15 games against the spread and that includes us predicting the game between the Steelers and the Titans

We then move on to wrap up this Friday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

