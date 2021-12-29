Season 12, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the sudden passing of John Madden on Tuesday. We talk about what Madden’s career meant to both of us and the role he played in NFL history from several angles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few more transactions since our last show on Monday so Alex and I recap the last news surrounding the team as Week 17 of the regular season gets underway.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met held his weekly press conference on Tuesday so Alex and I go through all of the pertinent things that he had to say on the heels of the team’s big road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. We also recap the health of the team with Week 17 now underway.

Monday night could very well be the final career home game of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger so we spend time in the middle of this show discussing his play to date against the Cleveland Browns since 2004 and on Monday nights as well.

Alex and I get into talking about what we both observed while going through the all-22 tape from the Steelers Sunday road loss to the Chiefs. We go over the good, the bad and the ugly on both sides of the football for the Steelers in that loss. Several individual players and plays are discussed in this segment, as usual.

We then move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Madden Passing, Tomlin Tuesday, Chiefs Tape, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-29-episode-1506

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 69 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n