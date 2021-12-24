The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Chiefs Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Injuries, Week 16 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 67 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 and that includes us going over the team’s Thursday injury report. We also talk about the shape of the Steelers roster, as well as the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs, heading into Sunday’s game as both teams have been dealing with a lot of COVID issues these past several days.

We try predicting who will be in and out on Sunday against the Chiefs for both teams and more.

Alex and I review the Steelers Pro Bowl selections for 2021 and talk some about wide receiver Diontae Johnson and if he was snubbed this year.

The Steelers two main coordinators, Matt Canada and Keith Butler, both talked to the media on Thursday, so as usual, Alex and I attempt to parse all the important things each had to say.

What’s the latest with Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm? Alex and I cover both of those topics in this show on this Christmas Eve Friday.

Alex and I welcome back to the show Adam Teicher, who covers the Chiefs for ESPN. We spend roughly 20 minutes with Adam previewing the Chiefs ahead of the Sunday afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium. We also get his prediction for the game at the end of the interview and get him to talk briefly about his book.

If not already doing so, please follow Adam on Twitter at @adamteicher and read his coverage of the Chiefs here: https://www.espn.com/nfl/team/_/name/kc/kansas-city-chiefs

Alex and I then proceed to give our own preview of the Steelers Sunday game against the Chiefs and then go on to pick all the Week 16 games against the spread. That includes us predicting the game between the Steelers and the Chiefs

We then move on to wrap up this Friday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Chiefs Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Injuries, Week 16 Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-24-episode-1504

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 67 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n